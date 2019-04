And Bakayoko just apologised on twitter

(A tweet, I can assure you, pushed by Milan club).

After that in real time, Castillejo, Biglia and I think Cutrone, took shirt away from him telling him off for what he did.

Milan is more sane than some of his fans pic.twitter.com/3UNG0RGux8

— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 13 aprile 2019