Ex Milan – Taiwo giocherà a Miami: “Orgoglioso della sfida”

Dal Milan ai Palm Beach Stars: il futuro di Taye Taiwo è a Miami nel campionato UPSL. Il giocatore nigeriano è felice della sua scelta.
La carriera da calciatore di Taye Taiwo prosegue negli Stati Uniti. Il terzino sinistro nigeriano ha appena firmato per i Palm Beach Stars, squadra di Miami che milita nella UPSL (United Premier Soccer League).
Il 35enne ha un passato anche nel Milan, dove era approdato a parametro zero nell’estate 2011 proveniente dal Marsiglia. L’esperienza in maglia rossonera fu fallimentare, solo 8 presenze senza lasciare il segno e poi già nel gennaio seguente il prestito al QPR in Premier League.
Taiwo ha giocato anche con Bursaspor, HJK Helsinki, Losanna, AFC Eskilstuna e RoPS. L’ultima squadra dove ha militato è stato il Doxa Katōkopias in Cipro. Adesso laterale nigeriano approda in Florida, molto motivato: «Sono così orgoglioso di questa nuova sfida e non vedo l’ora di iniziare. Sono entusiasta di essere un nuovo giocatore dei Palm Beach Stard, voglio dire grazie al mio agente per aver reso questo possibile e anche il CEO Iafrate per aver mostrato dall’inizio delle trattative un grande interesse per me e per il fantastico progetto che vogliono costruire ora».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🗣Taye Taiwo @king_t_t is officially a new Palm Beach Stars player! The former player of Marseille, Milan, QPR, Dinamo Kiev, and the Nigeria National Team has decided to join the PBS project to help us achieve our dreams.This are his first words: “I’m so proud of this new challenge and I can’t wait to start, I’m so excited to be a new player of @palmbeachstars, I want to say thank you to my agency @iconfootballofficial and to my agent @alexandergariniofficial for make this possible and also to the CEO @mr.iafrate for show from the beginning of negotiations a big interest in me and for the amazing project that they want to build now, Palm beach I’m coming”🐅 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 PBS CEO & President of soccer operations Tony Iafrate expressed his delight at signing the Nigerian player by telling PBS’s social media Iafrate’s words: “Today is a special day for PBS. After our amazing captain @justin_hoyte_84 another star is among us: Taye Taiwo. When players of his caliber with such a professionally significant career on the international soccer scene decide to be part of our project, it makes me feel so proud of the work we are doing here with Palm Beach Stars. He comes here with so much humility and with the goal to leave his mark in US soccer. I am very impressed by his humility and positive attitude. He fits perfectly the role that we have in mind for him. He represents everything we want in a footballer: loyalty, consistency, ambition, and team spirit. I would like to thank him wholeheartedly for his desire to join us. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new No 3.”