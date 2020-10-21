Ex Milan – Taiwo giocherà a Miami: “Orgoglioso della sfida”

Dal Milan ai Palm Beach Stars: il futuro di Taye Taiwo è a Miami nel campionato UPSL. Il giocatore nigeriano è felice della sua scelta.

La carriera da calciatore di Taye Taiwo prosegue negli Stati Uniti. Il terzino sinistro nigeriano ha appena firmato per i Palm Beach Stars, squadra di Miami che milita nella UPSL (United Premier Soccer League).

Il 35enne ha un passato anche nel Milan, dove era approdato a parametro zero nell’estate 2011 proveniente dal Marsiglia. L’esperienza in maglia rossonera fu fallimentare, solo 8 presenze senza lasciare il segno e poi già nel gennaio seguente il prestito al QPR in Premier League.

Taiwo ha giocato anche con Bursaspor, HJK Helsinki, Losanna, AFC Eskilstuna e RoPS. L’ultima squadra dove ha militato è stato il Doxa Katōkopias in Cipro. Adesso laterale nigeriano approda in Florida, molto motivato: «Sono così orgoglioso di questa nuova sfida e non vedo l’ora di iniziare. Sono entusiasta di essere un nuovo giocatore dei Palm Beach Stard, voglio dire grazie al mio agente per aver reso questo possibile e anche il CEO Iafrate per aver mostrato dall’inizio delle trattative un grande interesse per me e per il fantastico progetto che vogliono costruire ora».