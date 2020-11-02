Social

Milan, Kjaer apre un profilo ufficiale su Instagram

Novembre 2, 2020
Matteo
Simon Kjaer (©Getty Images)

Simon Kjaer oggi ha annunciato il suo sbarco ufficiale su Instagram. Il difensore centrale del Milan era già presente sui social network con un profilo Twitter, ma ha deciso di aprire uno anche sull’altra famosa piattaforma. I tifosi rossoneri potranno seguirlo anche lì adesso.

