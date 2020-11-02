Milan, Kjaer apre un profilo ufficiale su Instagram

Simon Kjaer oggi ha annunciato il suo sbarco ufficiale su Instagram. Il difensore centrale del Milan era già presente sui social network con un profilo Twitter, ma ha deciso di aprire uno anche sull’altra famosa piattaforma. I tifosi rossoneri potranno seguirlo anche lì adesso.

Buongiorno a tutti – hi everybody – hej allesammen🙏

I’m now on Instagram and I hope you will join me there:⚽️simonkjaer.official

Looking forward to sharing more pics&thoughts from my life and football with @acmilan🔴⚫️ + @dbulandshold🇩🇰#SempreMilan Insta: simonkjaer.official pic.twitter.com/ECUN3jWGxs

— Simon Kjær (@simonkjaer1989) November 2, 2020